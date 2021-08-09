77,219 Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNRH. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $18,964,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $17,010,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $9,728,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $9,720,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.69 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.