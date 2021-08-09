782 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 87,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

