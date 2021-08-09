7,855 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,703,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 330,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.36. 71,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -513.11 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.28.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

