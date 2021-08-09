811 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $314.33 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.