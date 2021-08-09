8X8 PROTOCOL Hits One Day Volume of $1.04 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $815,433.05 and approximately $1.04 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001447 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001091 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

