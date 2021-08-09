908 Devices’ (MASS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $33.36 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $3,918,246. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

