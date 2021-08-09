919 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JHG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NYSE:JHG opened at $41.99 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.