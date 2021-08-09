A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.79. 150,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.