Abiomed, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abiomed in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

ABMD stock opened at $345.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.94.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abiomed by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 28.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

