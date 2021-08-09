Acacia Research (ACTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

ACTG stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $293.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.