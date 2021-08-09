Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.94.

ACHC opened at $62.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

