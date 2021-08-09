Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.94.
ACHC opened at $62.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.56.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
