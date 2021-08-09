Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.33 Million

Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce $173.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.69 million and the highest is $183.00 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $136.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $969.80 million to $991.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,744.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $682,848 in the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

