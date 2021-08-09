AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,138.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $97,518.57 and approximately $4,138.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

