Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the lowest is ($1.35). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.52).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

In other news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.