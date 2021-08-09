Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the lowest is ($1.35). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.52).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

In other news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

