Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 235.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $14.90 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $776.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

