Acute Angle Cloud Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.39 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $7.39 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

