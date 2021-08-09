Add.xyz (ADD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54,969.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $54,969.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.13 or 0.00824118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00104085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00040221 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

