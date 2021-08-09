AdEx Network (ADX) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $62.35 million and $20.84 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 134,110,106 coins and its circulating supply is 125,667,630 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

