adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €330.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a fifty day moving average of €306.47.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.