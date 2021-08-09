Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,057 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 39.0% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 29.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $629.44. 19,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $632.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.