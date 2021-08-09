Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

ADBE traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $629.26. 17,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $632.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

