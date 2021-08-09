ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.17.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.6% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.