Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,505 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $20,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 201.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 111.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $115.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Several research firms have commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

