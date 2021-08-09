Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Lowered to $112.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.78.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.92. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

