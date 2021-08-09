Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 291 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

