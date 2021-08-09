Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 656 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 299,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $86.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

