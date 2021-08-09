Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $179.74 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.81.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,749. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.