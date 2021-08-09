Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $7,045,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $136.43 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $138.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.53.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.