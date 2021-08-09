Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $12,621,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in RH by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $66,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

Shares of RH stock opened at $674.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $670.14. RH has a one year low of $292.00 and a one year high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.