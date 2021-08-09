aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.21 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $148.92 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00085754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.64 or 0.00823596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00105267 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

