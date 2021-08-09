Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Hits $14.03 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Aeon has a total market cap of $14.03 million and $3,737.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.08 or 0.00585832 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 115.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

