Aidos Kuneen Reaches Market Cap of $25.71 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $25.71 million and $951,250.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,970.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.31 or 0.06765940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00361613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.80 or 0.01283003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00127398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.12 or 0.00581071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00343069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00280278 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.