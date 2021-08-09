Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.
Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.