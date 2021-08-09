Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Air T were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air T in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. Air T, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,725.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 7,880 shares of company stock worth $214,680 in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

