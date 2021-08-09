Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 986,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,885. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.