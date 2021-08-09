Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Akerna worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Akerna by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akerna during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Akerna by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 196.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Akerna Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.62.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

