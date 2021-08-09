Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.90.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.29. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $227.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

