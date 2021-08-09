Alexco Resource (AXU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million.
Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.01.
Several research firms have issued reports on AXU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
About Alexco Resource
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.