Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.71. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $187.45.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

