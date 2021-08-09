Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.56. 5,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 213,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

