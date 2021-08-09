Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce sales of $717.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $757.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $678.80 million. Allegion reported sales of $728.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.53. 7,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.07.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

