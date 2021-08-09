Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $28.70. 5,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,625. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.86.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $310,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,134,485. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 953,033 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

