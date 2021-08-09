Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.89.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,269 shares of company stock worth $13,134,485. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.