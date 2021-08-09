Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.40

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.40 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.12 ($1.39), with a volume of 18810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.80 ($1.37).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £564.42 million and a P/E ratio of 69.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

