Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,428,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 372,099 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $471,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $190.16 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

