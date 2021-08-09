Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,570 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $338,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $99.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

