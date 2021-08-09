Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 25,090 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.02% of Domino’s Pizza worth $518,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,489 shares of company stock valued at $44,248,809. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $533.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $477.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.88.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

