Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.81% of MSCI worth $357,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $628.90 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $635.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.67.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.