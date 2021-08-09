Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674,930 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 104,216 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.15% of Citrix Systems worth $313,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,765 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,245 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

