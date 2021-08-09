Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $44.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after buying an additional 2,729,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $51,455,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 892,192 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 795,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $27,783,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. 2,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,745. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

